A Metro Council panel is scheduled to meet this morning to discuss whether council member Dan Johnson has violated the terms under which he was allowed to keep his seat.

A Metro Council panel is scheduled to meet this morning to discuss whether council member Dan Johnson has violated the terms under which he was allowed to keep his seat.

Metro Council panel to discuss whether Dan Johnson broke terms of deal letting him keep seat

Metro Council panel to discuss whether Dan Johnson broke terms of deal letting him keep seat

Metro Council President David Yates and his attorney are fighting the grand jury proceeding with a special prosecutor.

Metro Council President David Yates and his attorney are fighting the grand jury proceeding with a special prosecutor.

The typical Kentucky teacher retires today at age 59 with a pension of $3,043 per month – a payout that is guaranteed by the state for the rest of her life regardless of what happens in the stock market or the broader economy. Here's how much she would need in a 401k-like account to have the same retirement.

The typical Kentucky teacher retires today at age 59 with a pension of $3,043 per month – a payout that is guaranteed by the state for the rest of her life regardless of what happens in the stock market or the broader economy. Here's how much she would need in a 401k-like account to have the same retirement.

SUNDAY EDITION | The value of pensions: here's how much state workers need to save for same retirement

SUNDAY EDITION | The value of pensions: here's how much state workers need to save for same retirement

A senior adviser for Rand Paul says the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.

A senior adviser for Rand Paul says the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.

The initial call came from the victim's friend, who had gone to the apartment to check on him and contacted police, according to police.

The initial call came from the victim's friend, who had gone to the apartment to check on him and contacted police, according to police.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Metro Council panel is meeting Monday to discuss whether council member Dan Johnson violated the terms of a deal allowing him to keep his seat.

The three-person group will weigh Johnson's recent actions -- including staying in council chambers past an agreed upon time and denying wrongdoing in an interview last week with WDRB -- and if he broke the terms of the deal, said Metro Council President David Yates.

There was no public announcement of the hastily called meeting of council Democrats Barbara Shanklin, Rick Blackwell, and Barbara Sexton-Smith. Kentucky law requires that the public be given a 24-hour notice of meetings of public agencies.

Sexton Smith told reporters at City Hall that the panel was invoking a portion of state law that allows closed meetings under "attorney-client privilege." She declined to comment further.

Attorney Jon Fleischaker, an expert on Kentucky’s open meeting law, said the panel failed to follow the 24-hour notice requirement and warned that Johnson’s attorneys could cite that in a potential lawsuit.

“It is a public agency in and of itself,” Fleischaker said. “I think this is basically a special meeting since they have no regular meetings.”

He said the panel had an “obligation” to give public notice. “I think that is subject to attack” if those members ultimately vote to remove Johnson.

There was also a dispute about the makeup of the three-person panel. Steve Haag, spokesman for council Republicans, said Monday that Yates did not approve the panel’s membership before a council court adjourned last week.

Johnson, a Democrat who represents parts of southern Louisville, avoided a removal trial by a special council court after agreeing to number of stipulations last week. Under the deal, he is allowed in City Hall only for the 20 minutes before and 20 minutes after committee and council meetings. He must stay off the premises at all other times.

Johnson has been accused of several instances of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, including a claim by council member Jessica Green, who said Johnson groped her backside at a public event in June at Wyandotte Park.

Erin Hinson, a legislative aide to council member Angela Leet said Johnson exposed his naked rear end to her in a parking lot behind City Hall. And last year, Greater Louisville Inc. banned Johnson from its events following “inappropriate and unprofessional behavior" towards a chamber of commerce employee during a trip to Texas.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.