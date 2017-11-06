Metro Council panel to discuss whether Dan Johnson broke terms of deal letting him keep seat

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.More >>
Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.More >>
Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.More >>
The initial call came from the victim's friend, who had gone to the apartment to check on him and contacted police, according to police.More >>
The initial call came from the victim's friend, who had gone to the apartment to check on him and contacted police, according to police.More >>
Daairra Hayden, 14, is facing life in prison for murder.More >>
Daairra Hayden, 14, is facing life in prison for murder.More >>
A senior adviser for Rand Paul says the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.More >>
A senior adviser for Rand Paul says the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.More >>
The typical Kentucky teacher retires today at age 59 with a pension of $3,043 per month – a payout that is guaranteed by the state for the rest of her life regardless of what happens in the stock market or the broader economy. Here's how much she would need in a 401k-like account to have the same retirement.More >>
The typical Kentucky teacher retires today at age 59 with a pension of $3,043 per month – a payout that is guaranteed by the state for the rest of her life regardless of what happens in the stock market or the broader economy. Here's how much she would need in a 401k-like account to have the same retirement.More >>
Metro Council President David Yates and his attorney are fighting the grand jury proceeding with a special prosecutor.More >>
Metro Council President David Yates and his attorney are fighting the grand jury proceeding with a special prosecutor.More >>
A Metro Council panel is scheduled to meet this morning to discuss whether council member Dan Johnson has violated the terms under which he was allowed to keep his seat.More >>
A Metro Council panel is scheduled to meet this morning to discuss whether council member Dan Johnson has violated the terms under which he was allowed to keep his seat.More >>
A new state-commissioned report evaluated tolls of 4 cents and 63 cents per mile on Indiana’s six interstate highwaysMore >>
A new state-commissioned report evaluated tolls of 4 cents and 63 cents per mile on Indiana’s six interstate highwaysMore >>
Some open government experts say the lack of meetings is troubling, especially because the board is responsible for a project with such a broad impact.More >>
Some open government experts say the lack of meetings is troubling, especially because the board is responsible for a project with such a broad impact.More >>
Toll officials caught the mistake and began applying an automatic $5 credit to those accounts, a spokeswoman said. Nonetheless, she said, the confusion led to a “tremendous uptick” in calls to customer service representatives and “very, very high wait times.”More >>
Toll officials caught the mistake and began applying an automatic $5 credit to those accounts, a spokeswoman said. Nonetheless, she said, the confusion led to a “tremendous uptick” in calls to customer service representatives and “very, very high wait times.”More >>
The council is scheduled to vote on four measures for the stadium on Thursday night.More >>
The council is scheduled to vote on four measures for the stadium on Thursday night.More >>
VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.More >>
VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.More >>
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.More >>
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
The Louisville Arena Authority now waits for Wall Street analysts to evaluate the deal.More >>
The Louisville Arena Authority now waits for Wall Street analysts to evaluate the deal.More >>