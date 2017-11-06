LMPD pushing to have grand jury reconsider felony assault charge against David Yates

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.More >>
Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.More >>
The initial call came from the victim's friend, who had gone to the apartment to check on him and contacted police, according to police.More >>
Daairra Hayden, 14, is facing life in prison for murder.More >>
A senior adviser for Rand Paul says the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.More >>
The typical Kentucky teacher retires today at age 59 with a pension of $3,043 per month – a payout that is guaranteed by the state for the rest of her life regardless of what happens in the stock market or the broader economy. Here's how much she would need in a 401k-like account to have the same retirement.More >>
Metro Council President David Yates and his attorney are fighting the grand jury proceeding with a special prosecutor.More >>
A Metro Council panel is scheduled to meet this morning to discuss whether council member Dan Johnson has violated the terms under which he was allowed to keep his seat.More >>
Metro Council President David Yates and his attorney are fighting the grand jury proceeding with a special prosecutor.More >>
Dr. Peter J. Schwartz, head of a cardiac center in Italy, looked at the evidence and concluded that if Windham had “inspected the cell and looked directly at Gynnya, he would have realized that she had lost consciousness or that she was losing it. A prompt resuscitative intervention (and an emergency call” would have in all likelihood saved the girl’s life.”More >>
Attorney Thomas McAdam spent nearly 100 hours working on Johnson’s case and charged $150 an hour, according to invoices obtained by WDRB News under the Kentucky Open Records Act.More >>
Former Detective Crystal Marlowe was fired in 2011 after an investigation showed she arrested several defendants – many of them juveniles – for crimes they did not commit.More >>
"If a judge were to (stop) Metro Council from filling the District 21 seat, the judge would likely not prohibit Councilman Johnson from sitting as a Councilmember during the pendency of the appeal to avoid disenfranchising his constituents," Golden wrote.More >>
Johnson, according to the proposal, "insists that it was never his intention to embarrass, harass, or intimidate and of the individuals who have complained of his behavior."More >>
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged W. Mitchell Nance with several counts of judicial "misconduct,” for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law.More >>
Investigation suggests elected jailer of LaRue County told inmates to lie, say man who was beaten used racial slurMore >>
