LMPD: Suspect damaged hospital oxygen tank, placed hundreds of lives at risk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police has arrested a man authorities say broke a relief valve on an oxygen tank at Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville.

Roman Nolley, 25, was arrested Friday at the hospital.

According to an arrest report, an officer was dispatched to the location on a trouble run.

Police say Nolley was found outside a fenced-in area where liquid oxygen tanks for the hospital are stored.

Authorities say Nolley hopped over the fence and broke a relief valve that was on the side of oxygen tank. According to police, about $1,000 worth of damage was done.

Investigators say the damage to the tank placed the lives of everyone receiving oxygen inside the hospital at risk.

The arrest report says the Louisville Fire Department stated that "the damage that would have occurred had the tanks exploded would have been astronomical to the building putting hundreds or thousands at risk (of) death or serious physical injury."

Nolley is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

