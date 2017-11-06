Coroner: Infant found dead on Kentucky road

(Image Courtesy: WKYT)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities say an infant's body was found on a Kentucky road.
Lexington Police responded to a report of a dead baby in a neighborhood road early Sunday morning. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told news outlets that the baby appeared to be a newborn and was not delivered at a hospital.
Ginn said a passer-by found the baby.
The coroner's office is handling the investigation.
Further details have not been released.
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.