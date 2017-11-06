Coroner: Infant found dead on Kentucky road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner: Infant found dead on Kentucky road

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: WKYT) (Image Courtesy: WKYT)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities say an infant's body was found on a Kentucky road.

Lexington Police responded to a report of a dead baby in a neighborhood road early Sunday morning. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told news outlets that the baby appeared to be a newborn and was not delivered at a hospital.

Ginn said a passer-by found the baby.

The coroner's office is handling the investigation.

Further details have not been released.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

