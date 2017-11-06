Louisville teen accused of bringing gun to Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been accused of bringing a gun to a school in the Jefferson County Public Schools district.

According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Halloween, Oct. 31, at Fern Creek High School, at 9115 Fern Creek Road, near Bardstown Road.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Derrick Minott Jr. was seen on surveillance video hiding a firearm in the bushes outside the school, just after going inside at 11:30 a.m.

Authorities say Minott is a former student at the school who has previously been charged with complicity to first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a minor and carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit.

He is not supposed to be on the property of the school, according to the arrest warrant.

The sheriff's office says a school resource officer found Minott in the school cafeteria and told him to leave the premises. A letter was also sent to Minott warning him to stay off school grounds.

The school resource officer did not know about the hidden firearm at the time.

According to the arrest warrant, surveillance video shows Minott returning to the school just after 3 p.m. and retrieving the firearm from the bushes before hiding it in his waistband and leaving.

A warrant was issued for Minott's arrest on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and he was taken into custody Friday morning. He's charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Minott is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.