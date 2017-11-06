60 Years of the Nutcracker on display at the Frazier History Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Frazier History Museum and the Louisville Ballet present Nutcracker the Exhibition: 60 Years of Magic and Majesty.

The exhibition opens on Thursday November 9, 2017 and runs through Sunday, January 7, 2018. Nutcracker the Exhibition: 60 Years of Magic and Majesty will feature original costumes and costume designs, stage models, set pieces, props, photographs and other artifacts from Nutcracker performances past and present.

The interactive exhibition showcases the Sugar Plum Fairy's tutu, the King Rat's Cape, the Snow Queen's tiara, and the original bowing nutcracker doll from the very first Nutcracker staged at the Kentucky Center for the Arts in 1983.

Visitors will also learn how many layers it takes to make a tutu, how stage technicians make it snow on stage, and what it's like to be a member of the Nutcracker's children's cast through hands-on displays and activities.

Ticket holders to The Brown-Forman Nutcracker Ballet will get $2 off General Admission to the Frazier between November 9, 2017 and January 7, 2018.

Click here for more information on 'Nutcracker the Exhibition.'

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.