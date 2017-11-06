LMPD says 15-year-old in custody after fatal shooting on Everett - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD says 15-year-old in custody after fatal shooting on Everett Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 15-year-old is in custody after a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night on Everett Avenue.

Police say Fifth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue, near Patterson Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 8 p.m.

According to police, a man in his 30s died from a gunshot wound.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says the victim had been walking with his wife when an altercation happened with two other men.

His wife was not hurt, according to police.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

