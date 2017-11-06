Louisville man arrested after allegedly burglarizing area businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he burglarized area businesses -- one of them several times over a period of a few days -- by throwing bricks through windows and taking what he wanted.

According to arrest reports, 55-year-old Norman Brown is charged with six counts of burglary. Those counts involve the following alleged incidents:

On Sept. 25, just before 1:30 a.m., Brown allegedly broke into the Shorty's Food Mart at 2133 Dixie Highway, near Bernheim Lane, by smashing the front glass with a hammer. Once inside, he allegedly stole more than $400 worth of cigarettes.

On Oct. 19, just before 3:00 a.m., police say Brown threw a brick through the front window of the Cash Savers at 3044 Wilson Avenue, north of Algonquin Parkway. He then stole cigarettes from inside, according to the arrest report.

The next day, on Oct. 20, just after 1 a.m., Brown allegedly threw another brick trough the front glass at Cash Savers. He again stole cigarettes, according to police.

On Oct. 27, just before 1 a.m., Brown smashed the window of the same location, and stole cigarettes again, according to police.

On Oct. 30, at 2 a.m., police say Brown struck at the same Cash Savers, using the same method, according to police. He allegedly stole cigarettes again.

On Oct. 21, Brown threw a brick through the front window of an unidentified business at 4060 Cane Run Road, near the interchange with I-264. He allegedly stole $300 cash, 15 cartons of cigarettes and four t-shirts. The total value of the merchandise is $980.

Police say Brown was arrested on Saturday afternoon, wearing the same clothing as he was in one of the burglaries. He allegedly admitted to being involved in at least one of the burglaries.

