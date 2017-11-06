NWS survey team finds likely tornado damage in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews from the National Weather Service in Louisville and Indianapolis are surveying parts of Indiana for damage from Sunday night's storms.

Meteorologists from Louisville have a preliminary finding that an EF-0 tornado with 80 mph winds did touch down west of Salem, Indiana

A WDRB photographer did find some wind damage on Monday morning in Salem. The Dinner Bell on South Main Street had a bent awning and bricks scattered on the sidewalk.

PRELIMINARY NWS storm survey data confirms at least an EF-0 tornado with 80 mph winds west of Salem, IN. Survey is ongoing. #inwx — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) November 6, 2017

There are also plans for the survey team to check for damage of Orange County near West Baden Springs and Highway 37.

Two teams from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis plans damage surveys in Lawrence and Jackson Counties.

NWS Indy has 2 survey teams out today, visiting the Delaware & Lawrence county areas. Results will be posted later today. #inwx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) November 6, 2017

At least two possible tornadoes were reported, including one near Brownstown in Jackson County and another near Portland in Jay County.

Severe storms that battered parts of Indiana damaged the Muncie Fieldhouse.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports that part of the brick facade at the top of the Muncie Fieldhouse fell Sunday onto the roof, leaving a hole and rupturing sprinkler pipes. Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler says "thousands of gallons of water a minute" poured inside the landmark gymnasium.

Muncie area schools were closed Monday amid storm cleanup.

