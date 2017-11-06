UPDATE: NWS finds 4 tornado touchdowns in Indiana from Sunday st - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: NWS finds 4 tornado touchdowns in Indiana from Sunday storms

Main Street in Salem, Indiana Main Street in Salem, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- National Weather Service survey teams found evidence of five tornado touchdowns in Indiana from Sunday night's storms. 

Meteorologists from Louisville now have a preliminary report of two tornadoes near Salem, Indiana. One of the storms was an EF-1 with 95 mph winds. It was likely a part of the same storm that produced an EF-0 tornado with 80 mph winds that touched down west of Salem. 

In total, three tornadoes touched down near Salem.

A WDRB photographer did find some wind damage on Monday morning in Salem. The Dinner Bell on South Main Street had a bent awning and bricks scattered on the sidewalk. 

"Well I was watching Marc Weinberg on the news last night and he said it was getting really bad in Salem," said Jimmy Schenck, owner of The Dinner Bell. "There was a digital sign on the corner of the building that I guess the wind tore it lose, and it all crashed down on the front of the diner. Just have to wait a couple days to get her cleaned up and get her back open." 

There are also plans for the survey team to check for damage in Orange County near West Baden Springs and Highway 37. 

Two teams from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis found damage from two tornadoes in Central Indiana. The first was in Springville in Lawrence County, but it has not issued an EF scale rating for that storm. 

The second tornado was an EF-1 near Muncie. 

The (Muncie) Star Press reports that part of the brick facade at the top of the Muncie Fieldhouse fell Sunday onto the roof, leaving a hole and rupturing sprinkler pipes. Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler says "thousands of gallons of water a minute" poured inside the landmark gymnasium.

Muncie area schools were closed Monday amid storm cleanup. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.  All Rights Reserved.

