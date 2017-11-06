Boil water advisory issued for Bedford, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Boil water advisory issued for Bedford, Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in Bedford, Indiana are under a city-wide boil water advisory until further notice. 

According to a post on the Bedford Police Department's Facebook page, the advisory is being issued as a precaution after damaging storms moved through the area Sunday night. 

Residents are advised to use bottled water or bring tap water to a boil for two minutes before using for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing clothes, making infant formula or preparing food. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.