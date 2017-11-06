Louisville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Louisville man has been sentenced to spend a decade behind bars for sex trafficking a minor.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Keith Napier Jr. received a sentence of 121 months, which is 10 years and one month.

Authorities say Napier admitted that starting in March of last year, he asked a 14-year-old girl if she'd perform "commercial sex acts" in order to help him earn money to pay off debts.

Officials say Napier was aware of the victim's real age.

According to authorities, between March and May of 2016, Napier took the victim "to and from appointments with clients for commercial sex."

Authorities say the crimes often happened at hotels, which were frequented by visitors from out of state.

According to officials, the "commercial sex acts" were advertised on Backpage.com.

An investigation was opened during a prostitution sting that coincided with the Kentucky Derby when LMPD officers discovered an ad on the Backpage website, according to officials.

Officials say an LMPD detective arranged a meeting and came in contact with a 14-year-old girl, who authorities say Napier had taken to a Jefferson County hotel to perform a sex act.

