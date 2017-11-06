Louisville radio station flips format to all Christmas music all - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville radio station flips format to all Christmas music all the time

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas in Louisville. 

Adult contemporary station 106.9 Play started playing holiday music Monday morning.

The radio station promises to play only modern and classic Christmas and holiday-themed songs from now until Christmas night.

Station officials say with so much negativity in the world, people need a place to find positivity and hope.

