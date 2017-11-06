Victim in fatal Floyd County crash identified - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim in fatal Floyd County crash identified

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend in Greenville.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, the victim was 23-year-old Anthony Lone, of New Salisbury, Indiana. He died at the scene from multiple traumas, according to police.

Sheriff Frank Loop says officers responded to a single vehicle crash on US 150 near Keisler Road just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the crash happened sometime during the night hours and was not visible until daylight. Police also say there were no witnesses to the crash.

Authorities say Lone was driving a 1997 silver BMW M3. According to police, the vehicle was traveling west, topped a hillcrest, went off the road and hit several trees.

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

