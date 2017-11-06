Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jason Spencer, 30, was shot and killed Sunday night 10 days after he got married.

Spencer was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue near Patterson Avenue and Bardstown Road in the Highlands.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Spencer had been walking with his wife when two teenagers tried to rob them. After an altercation, shots were fired. Spencer was killed, and his wife was unharmed.

A 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with the shooting. He was found late Sunday night near 11th and Hill Streets in west Louisville. He was also shot, but LMPD said it's not clear who shot him.

Police are also looking for a second suspect.

Spencer worked for Humana, and the company released the following statement Monday:

“Jason Spencer had an ever-engaging smile, can-do attitude and commitment to improving Humana for everyone we serve. He worked for Humana for more than seven years and was well-known across the organization as an innovator with our social media team, leading the Humana Advocates program and our customer social care strategy. Jason was also a sought-after voice within the social media industry. We will miss him, and we are holding his family in our thoughts.”

He was also a member of the Sojourn Community Church in Louisville, which issued a statement Monday:

"Jason Spencer was a long-time, faithful member of Sojourn Community Church. He loved life and lived it to the full. He was full of joy, quick to help, and serve others. Jason was a faithful friend to many. He was a strong Christian, who exemplified the love of Christ to everyone he met. Our Sojourn Church family is grieving deeply together and saddened by this tragic loss. He will deeply missed. We are praying and caring for his wife Andrea, his family, and the community of friends who loved him dearly."

Funeral arrangements for Spencer are pending.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

