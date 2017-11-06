UPDATE: Police say teen suspect in fatal Cherokee Triangle shooting was also shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 15-year-old suspect in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in The Highlands was also shot.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says the suspect was found shot in the area of 11th and Hill Streets. Police say it's not clear who shot the teen.

Authorities say the teen is in custody after a man was shot and killed during a robbery that happened in The Highlands on Sunday night.

According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll, the victim was 30-year-old Jason Spencer. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:03 p.m. after being shot in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue in The Highlands.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Police say Fifth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue, near Patterson Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 8 p.m.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says Spencer had been walking with his wife, when an altercation happened with two other men.

His wife was not hurt, according to police.

Police announced Monday morning that the 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Police are also looking for a second suspect.

Spencer worked for Humana. The company released the following statement on Monday:

“Jason Spencer had an ever-engaging smile, can-do attitude and commitment to improving Humana for everyone we serve. He worked for Humana for more than seven years and was well-known across the organization as an innovator with our social media team, leading the Humana Advocates program and our customer social care strategy. Jason was also a sought-after voice within the social media industry. We will miss him, and we are holding his family in our thoughts.”

He was a member of the Sojourn Community Church in Louisville. The church issued the following statement on Monday:

"Jason Spencer was a long-time, faithful member of Sojourn Community Church. He loved life and lived it to the full. He was full of joy, quick to help, and serve others. Jason was a faithful friend to many. He was a strong Christian, who exemplified the love of Christ to everyone he met. Our Sojourn Church family is grieving deeply together and saddened by this tragic loss. He will deeply missed. We are praying and caring for his wife Andrea, his family, and the community of friends who loved him dearly."

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

