Actress Jeri Ryan takes part in film shoot at JCTC's downtown campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actress Jeri Ryan was at Jefferson Community & Technical College's downtown campus over the weekend for a movie shoot, according to a spokesperson for the school.

Ben Jackey, director of marketing and PR for the school, confirmed that Ryan took part in the film shoot, which occurred in three of the buildings on campus. 

"The cool thing was that part of the agreement we drew up to allow the crew to shoot here was that our students were involved," Jackey said, in a statement. "Students in our Communication Arts Technology Program interned with the crew, and because there was a hospital scene, our nursing and surgical tech students were actually in the film as extras."

Jackey said the school is not permitted to share the name of the film.

Ryan is perhaps best known by sci-fi fans as the character "Seven of Nine" in the long-running series, "Star Trek: Voyager."

