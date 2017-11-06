Humana to cut 1,300 jobs nationwide - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Humana to cut 1,300 jobs nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Humana will lay off about 1,300 employees – less than 3 percent of its nationwide workforce – to help “position the company for long-term sustainable success,” the Louisville-based insurer said in a message to employees on Monday.

The job cuts are in addition to more than 1,150 employees who elected to accept early-retirement buyouts offered by the company in September, Humana said.

The laid off employees will be notified by the end of the week and offered severance benefits that include two weeks of pay for every year of service to the company.

“Our commitment to the employees whose positions are being eliminated is to be transparent and fully supportive as they plan the next phase of their careers, which may include another position with Humana,” the company said in the memo, adding that it has more than 1,450 open positions.

Humana spokeswoman Kate Marx said the job cuts "are being made across work groups and across geographies."

Humana had about 51,600 employees across the country as of Dec. 31, according to the company's latest annual report. The company has about 12,000 in Louisville. 

