Energy assistance program for low-income Louisville families begins Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program that helps low-income people stay warm in the winter begins Monday.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, provides financial help to low-income households in meeting the costs of heating their homes.

Applicants must have a household income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

The program runs through December 15, or until funding runs out, whichever comes first.

Appointments are required to apply for LIHEAP.

Click here for more information about applying to the program.

