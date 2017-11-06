Voters in Clark County, Indiana to vote on $95M school referendum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A total of $95 million dollars in school improvements are on the line when voters in Clark County, Indiana head to the polls for a special election Tuesday.

Leaders with West Clark Community Schools asked for the referendum to add on to Silver Creek High School, and make various improvements to the other schools in the district.

If passed, the referendum would cost taxpayers about 24 cents more per $100 of assessed property value.

The polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and close at 6 p.m.

