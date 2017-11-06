Attorney says staffer who accused former Kentucky House speaker - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Attorney says staffer who accused former Kentucky House speaker of harassment is resigning

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The legislative staff member who reportedly accused former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover of sexual harassment plans to leave her position Monday, her lawyer said.

“It is my understanding that the resignation of our client is imminent,” attorney Thomas Clay said in an interview.

Clay declined to answer further questions. WDRB News is not naming the woman because she has alleged sexual harassment.

The Courier Journal first reported last week the allegations and a secret settlement reached by Hoover, a Republican from Jamestown.

Hoover stepped down from his speaker position on Sunday, but he has not resigned from his House seat. He has denied the allegations.

Hoover and a House staffer engaged in a series of lewd text messages that led to a complaint by that staff member, the newspaper reported. 

"As inappropriate as those text messages were, I want to reiterate at no time did I engage in unwelcome of unwanted conduct of any kind, and at no time were there ever any sexual relations of any kind," Hoover told reporters Sunday in Frankfort. Hoover reached a confidential settlement with the woman.

Rep. Wesley Morgan, R-Richmond, told The Herald-Leader that three other Republican lawmakers were accused of sexual harassment. 

On Saturday, Gov. Matt Bevin called for the resignations of any legislators who have settled a sexual harassment claim. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.