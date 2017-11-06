Attorney says staffer who accused former Kentucky House speaker of harassment is resigning

The initial call came from the victim's friend, who had gone to the apartment to check on him and contacted police, according to police.

The initial call came from the victim's friend, who had gone to the apartment to check on him and contacted police, according to police.

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in the Highlands Sunday evening.

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in the Highlands Sunday evening.

UPDATE: Police say teen suspect in fatal Cherokee Triangle shooting was also shot

UPDATE: Police say teen suspect in fatal Cherokee Triangle shooting was also shot

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Authorities say he was not a student and had no legitimate reason for being there.

Authorities say he was not a student and had no legitimate reason for being there.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

LMPD says 15-year-old in custody after fatal shooting on Everett Avenue

LMPD says 15-year-old in custody after fatal shooting on Everett Avenue

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The legislative staff member who reportedly accused former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover of sexual harassment plans to leave her position Monday, her lawyer said.

“It is my understanding that the resignation of our client is imminent,” attorney Thomas Clay said in an interview.

Clay declined to answer further questions. WDRB News is not naming the woman because she has alleged sexual harassment.

The Courier Journal first reported last week the allegations and a secret settlement reached by Hoover, a Republican from Jamestown.

Hoover stepped down from his speaker position on Sunday, but he has not resigned from his House seat. He has denied the allegations.

Hoover and a House staffer engaged in a series of lewd text messages that led to a complaint by that staff member, the newspaper reported.

"As inappropriate as those text messages were, I want to reiterate at no time did I engage in unwelcome of unwanted conduct of any kind, and at no time were there ever any sexual relations of any kind," Hoover told reporters Sunday in Frankfort. Hoover reached a confidential settlement with the woman.

Rep. Wesley Morgan, R-Richmond, told The Herald-Leader that three other Republican lawmakers were accused of sexual harassment.

On Saturday, Gov. Matt Bevin called for the resignations of any legislators who have settled a sexual harassment claim.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.