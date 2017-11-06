Gas station surveillance video shows moments before fatal shooti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gas station surveillance video shows moments before fatal shooting in New Albany

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Surveillance video shows what happened before a Louisville man was shot and killed Sunday n New Albany.

There are two surveillance cameras at this Marathon gas station showing different angles before the fatal shooting on Charlestown Road near Old Ford Road. In the video, you can see two people come up to a car before a chase begins. In the video, you can see a spark where a shot was fired.

New Albany Police said Eddie "Bernard" Hamilton, 33, was killed.  

Jay Singh, who works at the Marathon, said the shooting victim had come into the store earlier. Police said the investigation includes interviewing several witnesses and the search for a person of interest, who will not be named.  

Investigators said there is no risk to public safety, calling this an isolated event. This is the second murder in New Albany this year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.