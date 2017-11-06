Ky. AG files suit against maker of Opana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. AG files suit against maker of Opana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says a drug company lied about its opioid drug being safe, and it's led to dozens of deaths in the state.

Beshear filed a lawsuit Monday against Endo Pharmaceuticals, which makes Opana.

The attorney general says the drug, originally prescribed for chronic pain, was getting a bad name because it was addictive.

But Beshear says Endo came up with a different version of the drug, and convinced doctors to prescribe it for more common pain... like back aches and even headaches, to boost profits.

"To protect their sales, Endo launched a reformulated Opana E-R, which they promised would deter abuse, even though the FDA and Endo's own studies and data rejected that claim," said Beshear. 

Opana E-R is no longer on the market. But, Beshear says 191 Kentuckians last year died from overdosing on the drug, which is three times stronger than morphine.

