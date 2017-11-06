LACETT | Louisville City preps for 1st USL Cup Final

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Making it to the USL Cup Final is a totally new experience for Louisville City but that’s not the case for Swope Park, Louisville’s opponent for next Monday night

The Rangers are playing in the championship round for the second straight year after coming up short in the final to the New York Red Bulls II last season. With experience on their side, Louisville City Head Coach James O’Connor expects them to be prepared for next Monday's showdown at Louisville Slugger Field

“I’ve seen a couple quotes where there is desperation on their behalf,” said O’Connor. “For them, it will bring back a lot of memories having gone through disappointment. We need to be mindful of that.”

Louisville has gone through its fair share of disappointment itself after two failed trips in the Eastern Conference Final before finally breaking through Saturday. While O’Connor admitted the team is still on cloud nine, he says everyone is ready to dig in for a tough week of practice.

“We’ve got a massive game ahead. Our focus is on preparation for what will be the biggest game in the club’s history."

