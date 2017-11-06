Louisville dismisses controversial women's lacrosse coach Kellie Young

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families, over mistreatment.



Young compiled a record of 106-68 as a head coach over 10 seasons, but also a long list of grievances from former players. The program has suffered high attrition in recent months. Nine players, including two who had earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, had transferred out of the program since the end of the end of the spring lacrosse season.

Those defections bring to 16 the number of players who have left the program in the past year, according to the U of L student newspaper, The Louisville Cardinal, which reported that of the 10 players in the most recent freshman class, only three remain with the team.

A statement released by the school on Monday made no reference to those. Interim athletic director Vince Tyra, in the release, said, “We wish Kellie the best moving forward. We will forever be appreciative for the effort that she put forth to start the University of Louisville lacrosse program from scratch.”



A lawsuit filed in August of last year by former player Madeline Beck named Young and others at U of L after she alleges she was overworked during conditioning in 2015 and failed to receive adequate medical assistance. She would up hospitalized and in intensive care after the session, according to the civil suit filed in Jefferson County. The suit says Beck was later kicked off the team after doctors shared with the program a diagnosis of rhabdomyolysis – a condition of rapid breakdown of skeletal muscle – as well as a positive test for marijuana.



In a response, attorneys for U of L and Young denied the assertions.



It was the latest in a long line of complaints about Young, outlined first in an investigative piece in The Courier-Journal in 2013.

This story will be updated.



