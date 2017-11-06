Diaper Fairy Cottage to close after 10 years on Bardstown Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Diaper Fairy Cottage to close after 10 years on Bardstown Road

Owner Emily McCay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Diaper Fairy Cottage on Bardstown Road in the Highlands sprinkles support and supplies on new parents, but after nearly a decade, the owner has announced it's closing. 

It's a cloth diaper service, children's boutique and it hosts support groups for new parents. Mothers call it a magical place, full of magical people.

Owner Emily McCay has helped countless families overcome the challenges of becoming a new parent.

“I said in our announcement on social media that it had been hundreds of families, and people corrected me and said probably thousands,” McCay said.

After nearly 10 years of running the diaper service, the last year was by far McCay’s toughest yet.  

“Beginning a year ago at Halloween, I actually discovered that I was sick with leukemia,” she said.

McCay spent a lot of time in the hospital and was forced to undergo a bone marrow transplant.

“It's very hard on a small business for an owner to be absentee,” she said. “It creates a lot of pressure on the staff and a lot of uncertainty in the clients.”

After months of treatment, she never gave up the fight against cancer but realized it's time to give up the business that helped keep her going.

“I'm taking this as the opportunity to focus on my health and to focus on my family and be appreciative and grateful for the fact that I am here,” she said.  “I've beaten a swift killer, and I am ready to focus on catching up with time with my daughter and my husband.”

The plan is to close the Diaper Fairy Cottage on Nov. 17, and McCay will stop the diaper service unless she can find someone who is interested in continuing it.

“Commiseration and camaraderie … I don’t know how to picture what it would have been like [being a first-time parent] without it,” mother Briana Frederick said.

As for the friendships formed between these new moms, they plan to continue those forever.

“Every Friday, there were the new moms group, and I couldn't wait for Friday morning to come,” Ross said. 

