Seymour Police Department warns of fake online rental listings

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.More >>
Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.More >>
Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.More >>
Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.More >>
Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.More >>
Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.More >>
Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.More >>
Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.More >>
Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.More >>
Authorities say he was not a student and had no legitimate reason for being there.More >>
Authorities say he was not a student and had no legitimate reason for being there.More >>
Police say the suspect was found outside a fenced in area where liquid oxygen tanks for the hospital are stored.More >>
Police say the suspect was found outside a fenced in area where liquid oxygen tanks for the hospital are stored.More >>
The coroner's office is handling the investigation.More >>
The coroner's office is handling the investigation.More >>