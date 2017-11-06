Seymour Police Department warns of fake online rental listings

Police say the suspect was found outside a fenced in area where liquid oxygen tanks for the hospital are stored.

Authorities say he was not a student and had no legitimate reason for being there.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Seymour Police Department is warning people in the city to double check before renting a house from a Facebook post.

The department posted a warning on its Facebook page saying to watch out for a user named Smith Roy Cleophus. That account has posted in a closed group called "Places for RENT ONLY in Seymour, Indiana… No House Sales." The post listed a house for rent in Seymour. The only problem is that house was already occupied.

According to the police department’s warning, officers are concerned whoever is behind the account is looking to steal interested renters’ money and/or identities. The department stated it has alerted Facebook to Smith Roy Cleophus’ potentially fraudulent activity.

The woman who owns the home Cleophus attempted to rent out said she is aware of the scam. The homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said people have come to her house expecting to tour it. And she had to explain it was not for rent. The woman has made a police report and hopes more people do not fall victim to the scam.

One woman said she saw the rental listing on Facebook and messaged Cleophus for more information. Shellie McCulley said she had a gut feeling something was wrong based on how he responded to her online. She said she checked the address on Google Maps and could tell that the house was probably occupied, which confirmed her hunch to her.

“Double check everything,” she urged everyone looking for a place to rent online. “Double check. And if your gut says something’s not right, always trust your gut.”

If you notice any other suspicious rental posts online, contact the Seymour Police Department at (812) 522-1234.

