LANE | Assumption caps weekend of local state champs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville area schools and individuals captured state titles over the weekend, capped off by Assumption's 20th state volleyball title Sunday at Valley High School.

The Rockets beat Mercy 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 in a spirited match. Ron Kordes saw his team grow throughout a season that had them nationally ranked again.

"Trust me, most of the year, I never thought we had a lead big enough," said Kordes. "We talked about composure. All good teams are gonna make runs at you. If you panic you lose and I thought they held on really well."

Saturday, St. Xavier won its 9th soccer title in 20 seasons under Andy Schulten, beating Daviess County 3-0.

And at the Kentucky Horse Park Saturday, St. Xavier also won its third straight boys 3A State Cross-Country title. Holy Cross won its first 1A title, led by a second straight individual title from Keeton Thornsberry.

The girls 3A crown went to Manual for the second straight year. They had four runners place in the top ten led by runner-up Alena Sapienza-Wright.

"We've had some wonderful seniors who have been terrific mentors to the younger girls," said head coach Tim Holman. "They've really bought into our philosophy which is doing your absolute best and working hard and loving one another. The successes are secondary.

Male High School also had a pair of individual champs. Kaitlyn Lacy won the girls 3A title and Dylan Allen captured the boys 3A crown.

