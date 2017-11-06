LACETT | Wildcats look to rebound against Vanderbilt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – Those expecting more gloom and doom from Mark Stoops following his team’s loss to Ole Miss Saturday, clearly do not know Mark Stoops.

The UK coach had a chance to check out the game film Sunday and while he still wasn’t making any excuses for his team’s inability to close out the Rebels, his spirits had clearly been renewed.

“I'm not saying this to give a silver lining or anything like that, but since I've been here, you can't always say you're just a play or two away," Stoops said Monday at his weekly press conference. "I know that's not good enough but I like the way this team plays and I'm excited to get back to work.”

This week the 6-3 Wildcats will work toward a road showdown with 4-5 Vanderbilt, a team still searching for its first SEC win of the year. Despite their 0 -5 conference mark, Stoops knows they will be ready to play.

“Offensively, they're like us in that they are efficient in what they do, pick their spots when they take their shots. They like to keep you off balance.”

The Wildcats (3-3 SEC) look to stop a three game losing streak to the Commodores on the road. If they win, they’ll begin the third fastest team in program history to reach seven wins on the season.

Kickoff is set for 4pm eastern time in Nashville.

