Friends and family call 30-year-old man shot and killed in Cherokee Triangle 'incredibly full of life'

Police say the suspect was found outside a fenced in area where liquid oxygen tanks for the hospital are stored.

Authorities say he was not a student and had no legitimate reason for being there.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.

More than 40 people held candles and remembered Jason Spencer, the Humana employee and newlywed who was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday.

“He was just so incredibly full of life. He was happy. He was fun,” said Jeff Ross who has worked at Humana with Spencer for five years. “We called him the Mayor of Humana, because he just seemed to know everybody and wiggled his way into all kinds of connections and situations.”

Spencer was walking with his wife just one day after getting back from their honeymoon when he was killed.

LMPD has a 15-year-old boy in custody who was also shot in the altercation, but officers are not saying how the shooting happened or the circumstances surrounding it.

Just feet from where Spencer was killed, bullet holes can be seen in the window of a home across the street.

Stephen Pierce was a close friend and last spoke to Spencer just ten days ago at Spencer’s wedding.

“We just hugged, and I said, ‘Congrats.’ And he said ‘I love you, man’ and ‘looking forward to seeing what you and Andrea have for the future,’" said Pierce, who first met Spencer at church. “You just don’t believe when you see something like that. That happens to other people. That doesn’t happen to your friends.”

As the candles were lit and memories shared, reaction to the murder was still difficult to believe. Some Highlands residents, who heard the shots Sunday, didn’t even know what happened until right before the vigil.

Ross said it was a very somber day Monday at Humana knowing a co-worker who so many loved was taken so violently.

“People hugging each other and supporting one another and doing what we can to work through this together, Ross said.

“He will forever be loved and missed.”

Funeral arrangements for Spencer are still pending.

