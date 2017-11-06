New manufacturing company coming to Jeffersonville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New manufacturing company coming to Jeffersonville

Posted: Updated:

JEFFEROSNVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new company is coming to the Port of Indiana in Jeffersonville.

QubeworX hopes to be up and running by the first quarter of next year after Jeffersonville City Council cleared the way for the company by approving tax incentives at its meeting Monday. 

"QubeworX is a new company," said Frank Atkins, the company's president. "It's going to manufacture electrical panels for baggage handling and material handling."

QubeworX will move into an existing building at the port. It plans to employ 15 people the first year of operation and 30 people the second year. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
