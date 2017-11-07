Felon locked up again, accused of trafficking meth while out on HIP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD said a convicted felon on home incarceration was found with guns and two pounds of methamphetamine.

According to the citation, 24-year-old Melvin Wilson was at the HIP office while detectives executed a search warrant at his home Monday afternoon. He was then arrested again at the HIP office.

Officers said they found three guns, meth, a digital scale, money and other drugs inside his home. One of the guns was confirmed to be stolen through NCIC. During Wilson's arraignment Tuesday, the district court administrator said it was around two pounds of meth and $5,000 in cash.

"This will make his third pending trafficking meth case, and good luck with that," said District Judge Sean Delahanty.

The judge first placed Wilson on home incarceration after he was arrested in August, pending a meth trafficking indictment. There is another meth trafficking case in Oldham County against Wilson. He now faces additional charges after Monday's search warrant, including drug trafficking charges, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.

Wilson's legal representation argued he was not at the house during the search warrant, so there is no way to say for certain any of what was seized belongs to Wilson.

The district court administrator argued Wilson is a danger to society and unwilling to follow court orders and HIP rules.

Delahanty set Wilson's bond at $100,000. His next court date will be Nov. 17.

