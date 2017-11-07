Police: Louisville man on home incarceration found with meth, guns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville inmate on home incarceration was found with guns and a kilo of meth.

Melvin Wilson, 24, was arrested Monday.

Officers say they found guns, meth, and other drugs inside his home.

Jail officials confirm Wilson was placed on home incarceration after he was arrested in August on drug trafficking charges. He now faces additional charges, including drug trafficking charges, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property.

Wilson is expected to be in court Tuesday morning.

