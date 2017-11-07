Bedford, Ind. man killed after tree falls and hits his truck - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bedford, Ind. man killed after tree falls and hits his truck

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bedford, Indiana man died Monday after a tree fell and hit his truck as he was driving, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on US 50 near Shoals.

Authorities say 33-year-old Eric Gootee was driving east on US 50 near Rama Dye Road in a 2008 Kenworth truck. Officials say the area is about two miles west of Shoals.

According to police, a large tree fell onto the roadway and ended up in the path of Gootee's truck.

The tree hit the truck's windshield and passenger compartment, according to police.

Gootee was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved.