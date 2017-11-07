POV | Dan Johnson got away with it

At a time of heightened sexual harassment awareness, when boorish men are being called out and punished for their outrageous conduct toward women, Dan Johnson groped a female Metro councilwoman and had the perverted thrill of exposing his rear end to at least one female council staffer.

He smirks about what he did. He treated women like objects, he disrespected their rights, he pawed them and made them look at his naked butt, he admitted it, and he got away with it.

You see, if the other members voted to kick him off the council, as they should have, the process would have allowed him to drag his appeal out until his term was up next year. So, they let him stay on the council under the condition that they would have control over his comings and goings (because nobody wants to be anywhere near him) but he would still collect a salary to the end of his term. And if he violates that agreement, which he already appears to have done, he just goes back to a year-long legal battle that taxpayers will fund. Either way, full pay, he serves out his term, he wins and we lose.

This is a sad day for Louisville when we can’t get rid of an admitted serial harasser from our Metro Council. But what's your take? Call us and let us know.

