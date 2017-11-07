Ky. State Representative Jim Wayne says he won't see re-election - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 27-years in the Kentucky State House, Representative Jim Wayne says he will not seek re-election. 

The 35th District Democrat says he wanted to announce his retirement from the House a year before the next election so candidates can plan their campaigns. 

Wayne says he still has plenty of items on his agenda for his final year in office.  He wants to continue work for a statewide ban on corporal punishment in schools, prohibiting guns from college campuses and tax reform. 

In a statement, Wayne said, "I will continue using every opportunity I have to urge tax reform that supports working families and promotes fairness in Kentucky," Wayne said. "I'll remain as busy as ever for the remainder of my term. After that, I hope we'll have a new legislator with a commitment to social justice that I can enjoy supporting just as strongly as the people of the 35th District have supported me for 27 years."  

Wayne is credited with many accomplishments during his time in the State House.  He helped many residents who lived near the Louisville International Airport expansion in the early 1990s to organize against noise, safety and environmental concerns. Wayne was able to get $26 million to help 10,000 people relocate.  And in 1998, he sponsored legislation to help move the city of Minor Lane Heights and  its 1,700 residents from the airport path. Many relocated to southern Jefferson County's Heritage Creek. 

Other issues Wayne supported in Frankfort over the years includes affordable housing, tax reform, smart growth, protections for children from sex abuse and prohibiting discrimination against LGBT citizens. 

Wayne worked to improve safety on college campuses after the death of Murray State University student Michael Minger, who died in a dormitory arson fire in 1998. He helped pass legislation that required colleges and universities to keep public crime logs. 

Wayne is the founder and president of Wayne Corporation, a Louisville mental health services provider. He also founded Bellarmine University's Wayne Institute for Advanced Psychotherapy.  

