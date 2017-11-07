Ky. State Representative Jim Wayne says he won't seek re-election

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

Police say the suspect was found outside a fenced in area where liquid oxygen tanks for the hospital are stored.

Police say the suspect was found outside a fenced in area where liquid oxygen tanks for the hospital are stored.

Homicide detectives say Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife.

Homicide detectives say Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.

The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.

Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.

Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 27-years in the Kentucky State House, Representative Jim Wayne says he will not seek re-election.

The 35th District Democrat says he wanted to announce his retirement from the House a year before the next election so candidates can plan their campaigns.

Wayne says he still has plenty of items on his agenda for his final year in office. He wants to continue work for a statewide ban on corporal punishment in schools, prohibiting guns from college campuses and tax reform.

In a statement, Wayne said, "I will continue using every opportunity I have to urge tax reform that supports working families and promotes fairness in Kentucky," Wayne said. "I'll remain as busy as ever for the remainder of my term. After that, I hope we'll have a new legislator with a commitment to social justice that I can enjoy supporting just as strongly as the people of the 35th District have supported me for 27 years."

Wayne is credited with many accomplishments during his time in the State House. He helped many residents who lived near the Louisville International Airport expansion in the early 1990s to organize against noise, safety and environmental concerns. Wayne was able to get $26 million to help 10,000 people relocate. And in 1998, he sponsored legislation to help move the city of Minor Lane Heights and its 1,700 residents from the airport path. Many relocated to southern Jefferson County's Heritage Creek.

Other issues Wayne supported in Frankfort over the years includes affordable housing, tax reform, smart growth, protections for children from sex abuse and prohibiting discrimination against LGBT citizens.

Wayne worked to improve safety on college campuses after the death of Murray State University student Michael Minger, who died in a dormitory arson fire in 1998. He helped pass legislation that required colleges and universities to keep public crime logs.

Wayne is the founder and president of Wayne Corporation, a Louisville mental health services provider. He also founded Bellarmine University's Wayne Institute for Advanced Psychotherapy.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.