Ky. State Representative Jim Wayne says he won't seek re-election

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.More >>
Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.More >>
Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.More >>
Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.More >>
The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.More >>
The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.More >>
Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.More >>
Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.More >>
Homicide detectives say Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife.More >>
Homicide detectives say Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife.More >>
Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.More >>
Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.More >>
Police say the suspect was found outside a fenced in area where liquid oxygen tanks for the hospital are stored.More >>
Police say the suspect was found outside a fenced in area where liquid oxygen tanks for the hospital are stored.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.More >>