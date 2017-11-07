OFFICIALS: 18-year-old arrested at Doss High School threatened to hurt 2 students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say they have arrested a woman at Doss High School after she threatened to harm two students.

Shaunaisha Burnley, 18, was arrested Monday.

Officials say security was called to remove her from a class, but she walked out of the building on her own.

Investigators say Burnley said she was going to call her brother and have him come to the school to hurt a male student. Authorities say she also threatened to harm a female student.

She also reportedly said she didn't care about going to jail, and was going to get a student when school let out.

Burnley is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

