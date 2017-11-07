OFFICIALS: 18-year-old arrested at Doss High School threatened t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

OFFICIALS: 18-year-old arrested at Doss High School threatened to hurt 2 students

Posted: Updated:
Shaunaisha Burnley (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Shaunaisha Burnley (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say they have arrested a woman at Doss High School after she threatened to harm two students.

Shaunaisha Burnley, 18, was arrested Monday.

Officials say security was called to remove her from a class, but she walked out of the building on her own.

Investigators say Burnley said she was going to call her brother and have him come to the school to hurt a male student. Authorities say she also threatened to harm a female student.

She also reportedly said she didn't care about going to jail, and was going to get a student when school let out.

Burnley is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.