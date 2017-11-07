JCPS Mobile Registration Bus to make 19 stops in 4 weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The JCPS mobile registration bus began making rounds Monday to help parents get students registered for the 2018-2019 school yer.

The bus is equipped with laptops and internet access to help parents register their child. The bus made its first stop on Monday at Maupin Elementary School.

A total of 19 stops are planned over the next four weeks.

Incoming kindergartners, students who are new to JCPS and those who have changed their address should register.

Parents or guardians will need to show proof they live in Jefferson County. Parents or guardians should bring a photo ID and any one of the following: utility bill, lease, house contract, paycheck stub, or government-issued check.

Families can also register using the JCPS website or by visiting any JCPS school or the JCPS registration site located at 4309 Bishop Lane.

The initial application period for enrollment in JCPS for the 2018-19 year opened Oct. 30 and continues through Dec. 15.

The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.

A complete list of JCPS Mobile Registration Bus stops appears below:

Monday, Nov. 6, 4 to 6 p.m.

Maupin Elementary School, 1312 Catalpa Street

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 4 to 6 p.m.

George Unseld Early Childhood Education Center, 5216 Ilex Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 4 to 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Thursday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine Street

Monday, Nov. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Maupin Elementary School, 1312 Catalpa Street

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 4 to 6 p.m.

George Unseld Early Childhood Education Center, 5216 Ilex Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 4 to 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine Street

Monday, Nov. 27, 4 to 6 p.m.

Maupin Elementary School, 1312 Catalpa Street

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 4 to 6 p.m.

George Unseld Early Childhood Education Center, 5216 Ilex Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 4 to 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Thursday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine Street

Monday, Dec. 4, 4 to 6 p.m.

Maupin Elementary School, 1312 Catalpa Street

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4 to 6 p.m.

George Unseld Early Childhood Education Center, 5216 Ilex Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 4 to 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Thursday, Dec. 7, 4 to 6 p.m.

California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine Street

Tuesday–Thursday, Dec. 12–14, 4 to 6 p.m.

JCPS Parent Assistance Center, Lam Building (4309 Bishop Lane)