UPDATE: Louisville Metro Police locate missing 'endangered' woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers from LMPD's First Division have located a woman authorities believed was "endangered."

Police had been searching for 73-year-old Delores Martin.

Authorities say Martin is safe and is back with her family.

The search began after officials say she walked away from a residence in the 2700 block of Fleming Avenue, near Brownsboro Road, on Monday around 11 p.m.

