"The Little Mermaid" floats into New Albany High School

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) - The latest production from New Albany High School Theatre Arts is a Disney classic.

'The Little Mermaid,' based on the animated film, follows the adventures of Ariel as she finds out what is beyond the sea. King Triton's youngest daughter wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. She recruits the help of her ocean friends on her journey.

Catchy songs include "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

The Little Mermaid

New Albany High School Theatre Arts

November 10, 17 & 18: 7:30 p.m.

November 11, 12, 18 & 19: 2 p.m.

Tickets $6 - $15

New Albany High School Theatre Arts is an award winning, nationally recognized theatre program in Indiana with a 120 year history. It is one of the oldest public high school drama departments in the state.

