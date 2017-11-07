'Light up Louisville' events 'coming home' with return to Jeffer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Light up Louisville' events 'coming home' with return to Jefferson Square


Light Up Louisville 2015 Light Up Louisville 2015

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office has announced that this year's "Light up Louisville" event is returning to its roots by relocating the center of festivities back to Jefferson Square and Metro Hall.

Chris Poynter, a spokesman for the mayor's office, says Jefferson Square had been the historic location for Light up Louisville for most of 30 years, but the annual holiday lighting event hasn't been held there since 2011.

Mayor Fischer says the return to the historic location mirrors what's happening throughout individual families during the holidays.

"For so many of us, the holidays mean 'coming home,' gathering with family and friends in traditional ways and comfortable spaces," Mayor Fischer said in a statement. "So it's great that this year's Light up Louisville is also coming home, to Jefferson Square Park, where it first began."

The main Light up Louisville event will be held on Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, according to a news release.

Children are invited to visit "Santa's Workshop" on the first floor of Metro Hall, where they will have the opportunity to create holiday crafts. The first 250 people will receive a discount coupon for use at the "Holiday in the City" ice skating rink located nearby.

Vendors will be set up at the corner of S. Sixth Street and W. Jefferson Street. Additionally, the Louisville Visitor Center will offer giveaways, treats and activities.

The center of festivities will be on a stage on the west lawn of Metro Hall. It will feature live entertainment beginning at 4 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the "Lots of Lights" parade will begin at the corner of S. Seventh Street and W. Jefferson Street. From there, it will move east on Jefferson Street until it reaches S. Fourth Street. At that point it will turn and travel down the Fourth Street Live! entertainment district before dispersing on Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The climax of the parade, which will feature floats, bands, carolers, car clubs, children's groups and civic organizations, will take place when "Santa Claus," along with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, will orchestrate the illumination of the city's Christmas tree in Jefferson Square, as well as other lights throughout the city.

Zambelli fireworks will also provide a bright addition to the celebration.

From 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., more entertainment acts will be featured on the main stage, and children will be invited to get their picture taken with "Santa Claus" in Metro Hall.

Attendees are invited to share their pictures on social media using the hashtag #AroundLou.

Sponsors of the event include MainSource Bank, LG&E, the Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Fourth Street Live!, Ford/UAW, Hines Management, MetroPCS and others.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

