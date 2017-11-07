Astronaut Scott Kelly's new book recalls life-threatening emergency during WDRB interview

Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.More >>
Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.More >>
The silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long, until this year.More >>
With fewer teachers, class sizes would also increase.More >>
Amanda Williams was the wife of PRP head football coach Tommy Williams.More >>
Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.More >>
Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.More >>
It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.More >>
