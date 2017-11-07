Woman fired after flipping off Trump's motorcade in Virginia

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

Police say the suspect was found outside a fenced in area where liquid oxygen tanks for the hospital are stored.

Police say the suspect was found outside a fenced in area where liquid oxygen tanks for the hospital are stored.

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Homicide detectives say Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife.

Homicide detectives say Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.

The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.

Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.

Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

(FOX NEWS) -- The woman who flipped off President Trump's motorcade last month said Monday that she was fired on Halloween for violating her employer's code of conduct policy -- but she vowed she would do it all over again if given the chance.

Juli Briskman, 50, now an ex-member of the marketing team at the government contractor Akima LLC, was on her bicycle on Oct. 28 when Trump's motorcade drove by her on a northern Virginia road.

A photo that quickly went viral showed her raising the middle finger of her left hand in defiance as the motorcade returned from the Trump National Golf Club.

"My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman, who had been on the job for just over six months, told CNN. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated."

Briskman's face was not visible in the photo, but she claimed she immediately confessed her involvement to her employer the Monday after the photo went viral.

Briskman said she was then promptly fired on Tuesday from the government contracting firm and escorted out of the building for violating the "code of conduct policy."

“They said, ‘We’re separating from you,‘” Briskman told the Huffington Post. “Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”

Briskman, who claimed she was fired because her employer was worried about losing government contracts, said she has contacted the American Civil Liberties Union. She insisted she would flip off the president again if given the chance.

"Health care doesn't pass, but you try to dismantle it from the inside," Briskman told CNN. "Five-hundred people get shot in Las Vegas; you're doing nothing about it. You know, white supremacists have this big march and hurt a bunch of people down in Charlottesville and you call them good people."

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.