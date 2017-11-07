Activists question whether police should be in JCPS schools

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

Police say the suspect was found outside a fenced in area where liquid oxygen tanks for the hospital are stored.

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Homicide detectives say Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

LMPD says 15-year-old in custody after fatal shooting on Everett Avenue

The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.

Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.

Friends and family call 30-year-old man shot and killed in Cherokee Triangle 'incredibly full of life'

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some groups are questioning whether police should be in Jefferson County Public Schools.

The questions come following a videotaped fight at Jeffersontown High School that went viral last week.

A group of social activists calling themselves Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice or LSURJ rallied at the JCPS VanHoose Education Center on Tuesday. They are calling to an end of police in schools.



The fight at Jeffersontown High School started between two students over headphones and ended with a Jeffersontown Police officer being punched in the head and a student being tased by officers.

Since then, interim JCPS acting superintendent Marty Pollio has called for a full review of what happened.

Meanwhile, police say the officers acted appropriately because the student punched the officer.

But members of LSURJ, including American Civil Liberties Kentucky director Michael Aldridge, believe there shouldn't be police in schools in the first place.

"In the past, principals and schools were left to de-escalate situations and were trained in tactics to make that happen. And now, we've created a culture where we have officers and police called in to the schools far too often and take much more extreme tactics," said Aldridge.

LSURJ says it wants the JCPS board to consider ending police in schools. Members plan on attending the board meeting Tuesday night. But JCPS says it does not plan on discussing the issue.

LSURJ is made up of several organizations including the Fairness Campaign, Dear JCPS, Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools - Louisville or AROS, Kentucky Jobs with Justice, Parents for Social Justice and others.

