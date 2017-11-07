Activists question whether police should be in JCPS schools - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Activists question whether police should be in JCPS schools

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some groups are questioning whether  police should be in Jefferson County Public Schools.  

The questions come following a videotaped fight at Jeffersontown High School that went viral last week. 

A group of social activists calling themselves Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice or LSURJ rallied at the JCPS VanHoose Education Center on Tuesday. They are calling to an end of police in schools. 
 
The fight at Jeffersontown High School started between two students over headphones and ended with a Jeffersontown Police officer being punched in the head and a student being tased by officers. 

Since then, interim JCPS acting superintendent Marty Pollio has called for a full review of what happened.

Meanwhile, police say the officers acted appropriately because the student punched the officer. 

But members of LSURJ, including American Civil Liberties Kentucky director Michael Aldridge, believe there shouldn't be police in schools in the first place. 

"In the past, principals and schools were left to de-escalate situations and were trained in tactics to make that happen. And now, we've created a culture where we have officers and police called in to the schools far too often and take much more extreme tactics," said Aldridge.

LSURJ says it wants the JCPS board to consider ending police in schools. Members plan on attending the board meeting Tuesday night. But JCPS says it does not plan on discussing the issue. 

LSURJ is made up of several organizations including the Fairness Campaign, Dear JCPS, Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools - Louisville or AROS, Kentucky Jobs with Justice, Parents for Social Justice and others.

