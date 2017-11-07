UPDATE: Christmas cards arrive by the thousands for little boy dying of cancer

PORTLAND, Maine (WDRB) -- Thousands and thousands of Christmas cards are being delivered to Jacob Thompson.

The 9-year-old boy, who loves Christmas and penguins, is dying of cancer, but his family promised him one last Christmas. So they put out a request on social media for people to send Jacob cards. And the family says they are overwhelmed by the response.

A post on Jacob's "Orange Penguin" Facebook page says cards have arrived at the hospital in Maine by the box full.

An estimated 14,000 Christmas cards arrived on Monday from all over the U.S. and all over the world. One person was thoughtful enough, the family says, to send cards for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine's Day and Easter.

Jacob's neuroblastoma is spreading, and doctors say he doesn't have much time left. So he and his family are planning to celebrate their own Christmas on November 11 and 12. Time is limited to mail cards. but the family suggests posting links or pictures on the Jacob Orange Penguin Facebook page, which is documenting his journey.

Maine Medical Center

c/o Jacob Thompson

22 Bramhall Street

Portland, Maine 04102

Jacob's family is thrilled with the kind words and gestures. They say that if you can't mail a card, consider "Paying it Forward" in Jacob's name. " Do something nice for someone and tell them to #LiveLikeAPenguin"

