Pep rally to be held as Louisville City FC gears up for USL Cup championship game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public has been invited to a special rally to be held to cheer on Louisville City FC as the team gears up for the USL Cup championship game.

According to a news release, the rally will take place on Friday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m. at the Fourth Street Live! entertainment district. 

The game itself is scheduled to take place days later, on Monday, Nov. 13, at 9 p.m. at Slugger Field, when Louisville City FC squares off against the Swope Park Rangers. 

"Just like our city itself, Louisville City FC has built impressive momentum over the last few years," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, in a statement. "I'm urging fans from all corners to celebrate on Friday with the Louisville City's players, coaches and owners during the pep rally, and to pack Slugger Field on Monday to cheer our team to its first USL Cup."

Blocks of $5 tickets to the championship game can be bought by businesses wishing to purchase more than 100, according to the release. For more information, businesses can contact Dave Walkovic, director of ticket sales for Louisville City FC, at (502) 384-8799.

