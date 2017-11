LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence will return to the Hoosier State this week.

According to Fox59, Vice President Pence will speak in Indianapolis on Thursday.

He is expected discuss tax reform. Pence's speech comes about one month after President Donald Trump gave a speech on tax reform at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Details about the time and location of Pence's speech have not yet been released.

