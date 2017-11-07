LMPD asking for public's help to locate stolen Harley-Davidson

Louisville Metro Police are looking for this stolen Harley-Davidson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are hoping the public an help find a stolen motorcycle.

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, a unique Harley-Davidson shown in the picture was stolen Nov. 4 in the 3300 block of Northwestern Parkway near Portland Avenue.

Since then, police say the bike has been spotted around Preston Highway at a Toys for Tots Drive as well as on Dixie Highway in front of Dixie Manor.

If you've seen the bike or think you may know where it is, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). All calls are anonymous.

