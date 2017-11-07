LMPD asking for public's help to locate stolen Harley-Davidson - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD asking for public's help to locate stolen Harley-Davidson

Posted: Updated:
Louisville Metro Police are looking for this stolen Harley-Davidson. Louisville Metro Police are looking for this stolen Harley-Davidson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are hoping the public an help find a stolen motorcycle.

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, a unique Harley-Davidson shown in the picture was stolen Nov. 4 in the 3300 block of Northwestern Parkway near Portland Avenue.

Since then, police say the bike has been spotted around Preston Highway at a Toys for Tots Drive as well as on Dixie Highway in front of Dixie Manor. 

If you've seen the bike or think you may know where it is, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). All calls are anonymous. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.