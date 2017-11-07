Lexington man accused of using meth, driving truck on airport ru - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lexington man accused of using meth, driving truck on airport runway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington man is accused of getting high on meth and driving a truck on a Kentucky airport runway.

Authorities say it began around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport.

Police say 33-year-old Jonathan Brookshire admitted to using meth before driving his truck down the airport's runway. He reportedly told police he was trying to get to Florida.

Brookshire then got his truck stuck in a fence, got out, jumped the guardrail and disappeared into the woods.

Police say he later came back to the airport, where he was arrested.

He's charged with fleeing or evading police, criminal trespassing and public intoxication.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.