Lexington man accused of using meth, driving truck on airport runway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington man is accused of getting high on meth and driving a truck on a Kentucky airport runway.

Authorities say it began around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport.

Police say 33-year-old Jonathan Brookshire admitted to using meth before driving his truck down the airport's runway. He reportedly told police he was trying to get to Florida.

Brookshire then got his truck stuck in a fence, got out, jumped the guardrail and disappeared into the woods.

Police say he later came back to the airport, where he was arrested.

He's charged with fleeing or evading police, criminal trespassing and public intoxication.

