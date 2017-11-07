Lexington man accused of using meth, driving truck on airport runway

Ja'Lyn Wells shot 19-year-old Ryan Higdon in the face during a robbery at the park in 2016.More >>
Ja'Lyn Wells shot 19-year-old Ryan Higdon in the face during a robbery at the park in 2016.More >>
Metro Police are hoping the public can help find a stolen motorcycle.More >>
Metro Police are hoping the public can help find a stolen motorcycle.More >>
He's charged with fleeing or evading police, criminal trespassing and public intoxication.More >>
He's charged with fleeing or evading police, criminal trespassing and public intoxication.More >>
Authorities say he had no legitimate reason for being there.More >>
Authorities say he had no legitimate reason for being there.More >>
The teen was arrested Monday.More >>
The teen was arrested Monday.More >>
Police say a Louisville inmate on home incarceration was found with guns and a kilo of meth.More >>
Police say a Louisville inmate on home incarceration was found with guns and a kilo of meth.More >>
A Louisville man died in the shooting. No one has been arrested.More >>
A Louisville man died in the shooting. No one has been arrested.More >>
Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.More >>
Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.More >>